International Shia News Agency

UN : Risk of return to war in Yemen is real 

return to war in Yemen
SHAFAQNA- Hans Grundberg, the UN envoy for Yemen, warned that the risk of a return to war in Yemen “is real”.
During a meeting in Riyadh, the UN envoy for Yemen urged warring parties to accept a longer extension of the current ceasefire due to expire next month.

Grundberg said in a statement he discussed a UN proposal to renew the truce for a longer time “to give Yemenis the opportunity to make progress on a wider basket of priorities.”

“We are at a crossroads where the risk of a return to war is real and I am urging the parties to choose an alternative that prioritizes the needs of the Yemeni people,” he said.

Hans Grundberg’s stark warning late Tuesday came after he met in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, with Rashad al-Alimi, head of the internationally recognised presidential council, and in Oman’s capital of Muscat with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the chief negotiator of the Houthi . He also met with Saudi and Omani officials to push for a cease-fire extension.

Source:  The New Arab

