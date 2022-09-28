English
International Shia News Agency

UNAMA: Afghan society lead to further poverty

SHAFAQNA-Speaking to the UN Security Council session on the Afghanistan situation, the deputy head of UNAMA, Markus Potzel, said that If the Taliban do not respond to the needs of all elements of Afghan society … it may lead to further fragmentation, isolation, poverty.

ccording to Potzel, “further fragmentation, isolation, poverty, and internal conflict are among the likely scenarios, leading to potential mass migration and a domestic environment conducive to terrorist organizations, as well as greater misery for the Afghan population.”

 

