Official: 5.8 Million Pilgrims attended mourning rituals in Mashhad

SHAFAQNA-Around 5.8 million pilgrims entered Mashhad in the past 10 days to attend mourning rituals.

According to Hojat Gonabadinejad, deputy head of the headquarters for pilgrimage services of Khorasan Razavi Province, almost 5.8 million entered the northeaster Iranian city between September 18 to September 27.

September 25 of this year was the 28th day of the lunar month of Safar, which marked the demise anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS). The 30th day of the lunar month is also marked as the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

