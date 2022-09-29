English
USA’s officials: Iran nuclear talks at dead end

Iran nuclear deal talks at dead end

SHAFAQNA- The Biden administration’s negotiations with Iran over a revamped version of the 2015 nuclear deal have hit a dead end, USA’s officials informed Congress during a classified briefing.

A deal seemed within reach earlier this month as USA’s officials presented Iran with a proposal that would significantly unwind economic sanctions. Two weeks ago, they thought they had a deal, and now they know they do not have a deal and do not know how to get a deal because they have negotiated all there was to negotiate.

