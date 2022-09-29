World Cup 2022: Fans do not need Covid-19 vaccine to enter Qatar

SHAFAQNA- Football fans attending World Cup in Qatar will have to present a negative Covid-19 test in order to enter the country. The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy stated that every visitor six years of age and over must show proof of a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours of their departure or a positive fast antigen test result obtained within 24 hours of their arrival.

Rapid antigen test results that come from legitimate medical facilities and are not self-administered will only be accepted. If visitors do not exhibit Covid-19 symptoms, no additional testing will be necessary once they arrive in Qatar.

Source: dohanews

