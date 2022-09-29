UN: Israel continues to defy a Resolution by UN to halt illegal settlements

SHAFAQNA-A United Nations Envoy said that Israel continues to defy a Resolution by the UN Security Council (UNSC) to immediately cease all activity in building illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In his address to the UNSC yesterday, the UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, admitted that “we continue to see little progress” in implementing the Resolution since its adoption in 2016. He warned that “the absence of a meaningful peace process to end the Israeli occupation and resolve the conflict is fuelling a dangerous deterioration” throughout the occupied Palestinian territories and particularly the West Bank, where the issue is “driving the perception that the conflict is irresolvable”.

Source : middleeastmonitor

