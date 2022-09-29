France plans to close another mosque

SHAFAQNA- France’s Interior Ministry has started the process of closing the Obernai Mosque in the Bas-Rhin area.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that 23 “separatist places of worship” have been closed in the past two years.
He added that the closures came after a request by the president to fight “Islamist separatism.”
The ministry accuses the imam of the Obernai Mosque of carrying out radical preaching activities, taking a hostile attitude towards French society and making provocative comments against the values of the republic.
The Paris administration has been criticized by the international community, non-governmental organizations and human rights organizations, especially the UN, because it targets and marginalizes Muslims.
Source: IQNA