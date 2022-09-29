France plans to close another mosque

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that 23 “separatist places of worship” have been closed in the past two years.

He added that the closures came after a request by the president to fight “Islamist separatism.”

The ministry accuses the imam of the Obernai Mosque of carrying out radical preaching activities, taking a hostile attitude towards French society and making provocative comments against the values ​​of the republic.

The Paris administration has been criticized by the international community, non-governmental organizations and human rights organizations, especially the UN, because it targets and marginalizes Muslims.

