France plans to close another mosque

SHAFAQNA- France’s Interior Ministry has started the process of closing the Obernai Mosque in the Bas-Rhin area.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that 23 “separatist places of worship” have been closed in the past two years.

He added that the closures came after a request by the president to fight “Islamist separatism.”

The ministry accuses the imam of the Obernai Mosque of carrying out radical preaching activities, taking a hostile attitude towards French society and making provocative comments against the values ​​of the republic.

The Paris administration has been criticized by the international community, non-governmental organizations and human rights organizations, especially the UN, because it targets and marginalizes Muslims.

