Yemen: Scholars reiterate need for promoting Islamic unity

SHAFAQNA- Yemeni Scholars reiterated the need for promoting Islamic unity.

Scholars of Yemen from different Islamic schools of thought launched their annual convention in the capital Sana’a on Wednesday, Al-Maseerah reported.

“Muslim Ummah’s Issues, Concerns and Prospect” is the theme of this year’s gathering, according to the report.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Abdul Majid al-Houthi, the head of Yemen’s Awqaf Department, said the gathering would discuss all issues related to the Islamic Ummah.

He further stressed the importance of unity and said Yemeni scholars should serve as role models for the nation in terms of safeguarding and promoting unity.

Houthi also slammed certain scholarly institutions of the Muslim world that have remained silent in the face of aggression and crimes committed against the nation of Yemen.

Among other issues highlighted in the speeches of scholars and officials on the first day of the gathering were the need for following the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), opposition to normalization of ties with Israel, continuation of struggle to liberate al-Quds and the entire Palestine.

Source:IQNA

