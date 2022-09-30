Iraq: Karbala Oil Refinery to supply more than 50% of fuel requirements

SHAFAQNA– Opening of Karbala Oil Refinery will lead to supplying more than 50 percent of fuel requirements of Iraq.

Announcing that Karbala Refinery will soon be launched brings new hopes for Iraq to reach self-sufficiency in supplying petroleum products. This is while the energy experts emphasize that Iraq needs to build several other refineries for self-sufficiency in fuel production and exportation of it. An official source in the Iraqi Ministry of Oil told Al-Alam Al-Jadid, “About 60 percent of the country’s needs to gasoline, kerosene and gas oil in Iraq will be supplied when Karbala Oil Refinery begins its activity.”

“Efforts are underway to develop Basrah Refinery and build another refinery like Karbala Refinery there and its construction has had a good progress and it probably will be finished in the next two years,” he said.

This Iraqi official pointed out that Iraq has signed an investment contract with a Chinese company for building a new refinery in Al-Faw but its construction has not already begun. “Iraq looks for building several other refineries in future to export surplus petroleum products to other countries besides reaching self-sufficiency,” he asserted.

Last Sunday, Iraq’s National Oil Company announced that Karbala Oil Refinery will begin its activity by the end of this year and gasoline, diesel and kerosene will be its most important products. “Launching this refinery will decrease importation of petroleum products especially gasoline from 60 to 70 percent. After opening of this refinery along with other refineries in the north and south of Iraq, about 80 to 90 percent of fuel requirements of the country will be covered,” the company added.