Afghanistan: Suicide bomb blast kills at least 19 in Kabul Shia area

SHAFAQNA- A suicide bomber has attacked an educational institute in Kabul Shia area, killing at least 19 people. As many as 27 others were wounded in the blast early on Friday (30 Sep 2022), which occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of western Kabul, a predominantly Shia Muslim area home to the minority Hazara community, according to police spokesman Khalid Zadran.

“Students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck at this educational centre. Unfortunately, 19 people have been martyred and 27 others wounded,” he said. Videos posted online and photos published by local media showed bloodied victims being carried away from the scene.

Source: aljazeera

