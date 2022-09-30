Israel forces attacked 15 mosques in West Bank since beginning of year

SHAFAQNA-Israeli occupation forces and right-wing Jewish settlers have attacked 15 mosques since the beginning of the year.

Bakri explained that these violations come as part of the occupation’s policy aimed at allowing settlePalestinianrs to carry out aggression without restriction, which could push the region into a religious war.

In 2021, the Authority documented attacks on more than ten mosques in the West Bank, in addition to dozens of others that resulted from Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com