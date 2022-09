SHAFAQNA-A delegation from the International Media Center in the Media Department of Imam Hussain Holy Shrine visited Pope Francis at his residence in the Vatican.

The visiting delegation presented the banner of Imam Hussain, peace be upon him, as an expression of the message of peace and humanity for which the Master of Martyrs sacrificed, in addition to a set of souvenirs and publications on Karbala and the holy shrines.

Source: imhussain