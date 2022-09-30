Afghanistan blast faces widespread condemnation

SHAFAQNA-Afghanistan blast was condemned by International community ,the Islamic Emirate and the United States.

On Friday morning, a suicide bomber attacked Taj educational center, leaving more than 19 people killed and 27 others wounded, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Abdul Nafay Takor said.The casualties include boys and girl students.

The UN children’s agency condemns a suicide bombing in Kabul, which has left at least 23 people dead and dozens more injured in the capital of Afghanistan.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted it “condemns the outrage, extending its deep condolences to all those in mourning.”

The U.S. Charge d’Affaires Karen Decker said on Twitter: “The U.S. strongly condemns today’s attack on the Kaaj Higher Educational Center. Targeting a room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace & without fear.”

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in a tweet condemned the attack and called it “great horror.”

Former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Abdullah Abdullah, condemned the attack, saying those responsible for the blast are the enemies of peace and development in the country.

No one has yet to claim responsibility for the blast.

Source : tolonews, news.un.org

