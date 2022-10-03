Lebanon’s public school students miss classes

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s financial meltdown led to public schools to remain closed despite the beginning of the school year, as teachers organized an open strike due to the severely low salaries.

Lebanon’s three-year financial meltdown has severely devalued the pound and drained state coffers, pushing 80 percent of the population into poverty and damaging public services, including water and electricity.

Lebanon’s public education system is facing collapse at the start of the academic year, with teachers unable to pay for transport, and students dropping out because their parents cannot afford essential school items.

Schools are struggling to provide basic needs

After three years of an economic crisis that shows no sign of ending, schools are also struggling to provide basic needs, such as heating and electricity.

School administrations also fear that they will not be able to secure the fuel needed to maintain lighting and heating during the winter season.

Assistance to help students attend school has not yet been discussed, the official said.

Since 2019, costs have increased dramatically

High school teacher Claude Kotaish, her teenage daughter and 10-year-old son were supposed to be back in school weeks ago, but the crisis in Lebanon’s education sector left them lounging at home.

Claude Kotaish, 44, taught French literature in Lebanese public schools exactly half her life.

She told Reuters from her living room in the mountainous town of Deir Qoubel overlooking the Lebanese capital, “The level of a secondary teacher from two or three years was acceptable, as I was receiving a high pension. I could put my children in private schools, but during this period we feel like secondary teachers. So I decided to simply transfer my children to formal education, just like the students in Lebanon.”

But since 2019, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 95 percent of its value and other costs have increased dramatically after the government lifted fuel subsidies and global prices rose.

Lebanon’s education system has long relied on private schools

According to the Ministry of Higher Education, Lebanon’s education system has long relied heavily on private schools, which receive about 60 percent of the country’s 1.25 million students.

Lebanon’s spiralling economy has forced thousands of parents to transfer their children from private schools and universities to public institutions.

However, the families were forced to transfer due to the pressure placed on them by the financial meltdown in Lebanon. The World Bank said that about 55,000 students moved from private schools to public schools in the 2020 and 2021 academic year alone.

The World Bank added that public education has historically been underfunded with the government allocating less than 2 percent of GDP in 2020, one of the lowest rates in the Middle East and North Africa.

A combination of pressures over the past few years, from an influx of Syrian refugees starting in 2011 to the COVID-19 pandemic and the port explosion that devastated Beirut, has made the situation in schools even more difficult.

38 percent of families have reduced their educational expenditures

About a third of children in Lebanon, including Syrian children, do not go to school, said Edward Bejbdir, head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Lebanon.

“We have worrying numbers of the increase in the number of children being employed in Lebanon, in addition to girls being married off at an early age,” he added.

A UNICEF study this year found that 38 percent of families have reduced their educational expenditures, compared to only 26 percent in April 2021. This trend makes returning to school more important than ever.

Lebanon is seeking aid of around $100 million for pre-university education

Halabi warned from New York during an education summit held on the sidelines of the UN’s General Assembly “if Lebanese students do not receive education, no others will.”

He had previously pleaded with donors to “secure aid that will enable the ministry to launch the school year, which seems impossible in light of the educational bodies refusing to show up at public schools and the Lebanese University.”

Lebanon is seeking aid of around $100 million for pre-university education, $37 million for the Lebanese University and $20 million for vocational education.

Some hope to reopen schools in October, although there has been no indication from the government.

“There is a kind of a race against time to ensure the opening in the first week of October, we will open the schools correctly,” Bejbdir said.

Source : news.middleeast-24, arabnews

