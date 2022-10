SHAFAQNA- The two day “Coffee Revolution” festival started Thursday (29 Sep 2022) in Sanaa, Yemen.

The Coffee Revolution Festival is underway these day in Sanaa in order to revive the historical status of Yemeni coffee.

Yemen is historically a land of cultivating coffee. In 2013, the amount of coffee production reached 20 thousand tones, but as a result of the Yemeni war, it decreased to 8 thousand tones by 2016.

Sources: Al Jazeera, MD East news

