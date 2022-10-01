Canada: Quebec Party suspends candidate for controversial anti-Muslim remarks

SHAFAQNA- The Parti Québécois (PQ) has suspended a candidate for controversial anti-Muslim remarks. Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon suspended the PQ candidate in Rousseau, Pierre Vanier, but said that he’s waiting to speak with him to make a final decision on his candidacy.

In a series of social media posts made in 2015 and 2016, the PQ candidate in Rousseau, Pierre Vanier, questioned the intelligence of women who wear veils and accused Muslims of “killing democracy.” The comments resurfaced in a “Journal de Montréal” piece.

“Give a hammer to a sovereigntist, he will build a country,” he wrote in June 2015. “Give a hammer to a Muslim, he will kill democracy.”

Source: montreal.ctvnews

www.shafaqna.com