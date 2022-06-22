The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi answered a question about creating pages on the internet (social networks) in the name of other people

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question regarding creating pages on the internet (social networks) in the name of other people.

Question: Some individuals create pages on the internet (social network) in the name of other people using their names and identification without having their permission which causes suffering and problems; is such an act allowed?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: If the intention is to cause suffering or result in relating untrue expressions to them, is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA