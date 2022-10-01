Afghanistan: Death toll from Friday’s blast at 35, UN says

SHAFAQNA-The UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the number is 35 dead and 82 wounded.

“Latest UN figures show at least 35 killed & 82 hurt,” UNAMA said on Twitter. “Majority of casualties are girls & young women. All names need documenting & remembering & justice must be done.”

“Unfortunately, 25 people were killed and 31 others were wounded. We call on the officials of educational centers to inform the security departments during the special programs,” Zadran said.

Speaking at a gathering on Saturday in Kabul, the Second Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi vowed to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

“The defenseless students who were studying in an educational center, with great hopes, they are being targeted. I think, there is no bigger crime than this,” he said.

The members of the UN Security Council said in a statement said that they “reaffirmed the rights to education for all Afghans and its contribution to the achievement of peace and its security.”

Meanwhile, the Kabul residents called for an investigation into the attack.

“The people are frightened and shocked. Someone was crying and some were hit by shrapnel,” said a resident of Kabul.

Source : tolonews

www.shafaqna.com