International human rights groups condemn upcoming EU-Israeli summit

SHAFAQNA- International human rights groups said that upcoming EU-Israel summit would only legitimise the ongoing “apartheid” against Palestinians.

In a statement, Amnesty International warned that “Israel is committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians” and that “any cooperation must focus on dismantling Israel’s cruel system of oppression and domination”.

The EU is looking to reboot its relationship with Israel at next Monday’s summit, the first between the two sides since 2012, largely due to its need to diversify its energy resources following the Russia-Ukraine war.

The summit, known as the EU-Israel Association Council, was cancelled by Israel in 2013 after the EU issued a bombshell directive that all future agreements with Israel would exclude Israel colonies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

