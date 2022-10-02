English
International Shia News Agency

Iran & Qatar FM’s discuss JCPOA

0
Iran & Qatar FMs discuss JCPOA

SHAFAQNA- Iran and Qatar FM’s held a phone call on mutual relations and the talks in Vienna on the revival of JCPOA.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Hossein Amirabdollahian and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani had the phone conversation on Saturday night, when they discussed bilateral ties as well as the latest developments regarding negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Qatari FM expressed hope that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States can reach a consensus to revive the nuclear deal, which should be a fair agreement to help remove concerns from all parties.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Iran’s FM calls for implementation of agreements with Qatar

Related posts

USA’s officials: Iran nuclear talks at dead end

asadian

Iran’s FM discusses Vienna talks with UN’s Secretary General

asadian

Iran and IAEA restart talks

asadian

Iran’s FM: USA sent message about JCPOA

asadian

Iran’s FM: Nuclear agreement possible if USA shows seriousness

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran ready for reaching a good agreement

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.