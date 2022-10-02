Iran & Qatar FM’s discuss JCPOA

SHAFAQNA- Iran and Qatar FM’s held a phone call on mutual relations and the talks in Vienna on the revival of JCPOA.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Hossein Amirabdollahian and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani had the phone conversation on Saturday night, when they discussed bilateral ties as well as the latest developments regarding negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Qatari FM expressed hope that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States can reach a consensus to revive the nuclear deal, which should be a fair agreement to help remove concerns from all parties.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com