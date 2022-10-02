Arabi21: Map of Ukraine after annexation of 4 regions to Russia

SHAFAQNA- On Friday (30 Sep 2022), Vladimir Putin signed the treaties related to annexation of four Ukrainian regions to Russia that includes 15 percent of this country’s territory. These regions are Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia that were annexed to Russia’s territory in a great ceremony that was held in Kremlin.

In spite of global opposition to this annexation, it can be stated that the map of Ukraine has been changed for Russia. The below figure shows the map of Ukraine after annexation of 4 regions by Russia: