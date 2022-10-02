Iraq: Droughts displacing 3000 families

SHAFAQNA- At least 3,000 families in eight Iraqi governorates have been forced to leave their homes due to the drought.

“Iraq is considered the most affected among the five countries which are most harmed by the climate change and 39th among the countries suffering from insufficient water,” Fadel Al-Ghazzawi, member of the High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq, shared in a statement.

He added: “The record decline in rainfall last year contributed to the water crisis and desertification of the agricultural lands, contraction of grass cover, dryness of lakes and ponds, a hike in industrial pollution and soil salinity.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

