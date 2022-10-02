Damascus: New Zarih for Lady Zaynab’s (SA) holy shrine installed [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The new Zarih for Hazrat Zaynab (SA) holy shrine was installed by servants of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (SA).

The new Zarih for Hazrat Zaynab (SA) holy shrine that was sent to Damascus from Najaf on Wednesday was installed on Friday (30 Sep 2022) in the presence of specialized staff of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS). This Zarih has been built by Iraqi artists under the supervision of holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS). It was sent to Damascus in Syria from Najaf by Al-Abbas (AS) Combat Division.