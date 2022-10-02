Bahrain: Demonstrators call for the release of prominent Scholar

SHAFAQNA- Bahraini activists held rallies to call for the release of a prominent Scholar. The demonstrators also condemned the security forces’ move to ill-treat the senior Scholar, Sheikh Abdul Jalil Al-Miqdad.

The rallies were organized in places like Al-Sinabis, eastern island of Sitra, and Al-Ma’amir, as well as other parts of the country.

Miqdad, a political detainee and a leading Shia Scholar was assaulted at Bahrain’s notorious Jau Prison en-route to a medical appointment, as the Manama regime keeps up harassment of imprisoned political dissidents.

Source: IQNA

