English
International Shia News Agency

Bahrain: Demonstrators call for the release of prominent Scholar

0
Activists hold rallies

SHAFAQNA- Bahraini activists held rallies to call for the release of a prominent Scholar. The demonstrators also condemned the security forces’ move to ill-treat the senior Scholar, Sheikh Abdul Jalil Al-Miqdad.

The rallies were organized in places like Al-Sinabis, eastern island of Sitra, and Al-Ma’amir, as well as other parts of the country.

Miqdad, a political detainee and a leading Shia Scholar was assaulted at Bahrain’s notorious Jau Prison en-route to a medical appointment, as the Manama regime keeps up harassment of imprisoned political dissidents.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Bahrain: Campaign on twitter demanding release of opposition leader

Related posts

Vatican: Pope Francis to travel to Bahrain in November

asadian

UK doubles funding for Saudi Arabia & Bahrain

asadian

Bahrain: Twitter campaign for releasing Abdul Jalil Al-Senkis

asadian

Bahrain: Security Forces Remove Ashura Manifestations on 5th Day of Muharram

asadian

“I Proceed With the Prophet’s (PBUH) Religion”: Ashura Slogan for this Year in Bahrain

asadian

Bahrain: Birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) celebrated in Karzakkan [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.