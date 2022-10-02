School of Church Communications’ willingness to establish joint media forums with Imam Hussain(AS) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA-The Dean of the School of Church Communications in Rome expresses willingness to establish joint cultural and media forums with the Imam Hussain holy shrine.

After their meeting with Pope Francis, the delegation of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine visited the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, to introduce the activities of the Holy Shrine and its scientific, cultural and religious projects.

The delegation met with the Dean of the School of Church Communications at the university, Dr. Daniel Villar, to provide some explanations and show a documentary film on the history of Holy Karbala, followed by another film explaining the most important scientific, cultural and service projects sponsored by the Holy Shrine.

