Kuwait’s government resigns after two months of its formation

SHAFAQNA-Kuwait’s crown prince has accepted the government’s resignation after two months of its formation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah submitted his government’s resignation and the crown prince accepted it and asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity, the state news agency KUNA reported.

The government’s resignation came after the Sept. 29 parliamentary elections in which opposition candidates made considerable gains.

Early in August, Sheikh Ahmad was appointed as prime minister, marking the 40th government in the history of the Gulf nation.

The government’s main task was to prepare for the elections after the July 22 royal decree to dissolve the country’s parliament.

Kuwaiti opposition groups secured nearly 60% of seats in the 50-seat National Assembly, according to official results.

Source : middleeastmonitor

