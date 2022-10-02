English
Iraq: Karbala International Airport to start operating by the end of 2023

Karbala International Airport

SHAFAQNA-Karbala International Airport is located between the cities of Najaf and Karbala, about 32 kilometers (20 miles) southeast of Karbala, and is expected to start operating by the end of 2023.

The meeting was attended by the legal guardian of the Hussainiya Holy Shrine, Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalai, Governor of Karbala Nassif Jassem Al-Khattabi, local officials, and officials from the National Investment Commission.

Najjar explained that the Iraqi competencies are capable of implementing large investment projects, and indicated that this project sponsored by the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine will facilitate the entry of foreign visitors to the governorate, especially during occasions where millions of visitors travel to Iraq such as the Arbaeen visit.

 

