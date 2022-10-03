Alkhoei Foundation condemned terrorist attack against the Shia Hazara

Shafaqna (International Shia News Agency) – Alkhoei Foundation, a mainstream Shia organisation based in London issued a statement on Monday (03 Sep 2022) following terrorist attack against the Shiʿa Hazara in Afghanistan and said “The targeted killing and acts of genocide against the Hazara Shia Muslim community cannot go unabated. We stress as we have before that the United Nations and the international community must take measures to prevent and root out the financing of terrorism, terrorist entities, and facilitators of terrorism, wherever they may be.”

According to Shafaqna, the statesmen reads: “The Al-Khoei Foundation and members of the United Kingdom Shiʿa Muslim Community deplore in the strongest terms the callous and cowardly terrorist attack perpetrated against the Shiʿa Hazara community in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 30 September 2022, resulting in the death of more than twenty young women attending a university entrance exam.

Al-Khoei Foundation takes this opportunity to express its deepest sympathy and offer its condolences to the families of the fallen, to the Hazara community, and peace loving citizens everywhere, and they wish a speedy and full recovery to those injured.

Al-Khoei Foundation would also take this opportunity to reaffirm that terrorism in all its forms and expressions constitutes an affront on the Muslim tradition and peace-loving Muslims faithful everywhere. The targeted killing and acts of genocide against the Hazara Shia Muslim community cannot go unabated. We stress as we have before that the United Nations and the international community must take measures to prevent and root out the financing of terrorism, terrorist entities, and facilitators of terrorism, wherever they may be.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the Hazara community, the people of Afghanistan, the victims of these heinous terrorist attacks, and the families of the fallen and injured”.