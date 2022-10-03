English
Afghan women chant ‘stop Hazara genocide’

SHAFAQNA-The anger is rising in Afghanistan, women are saying that enough is enough. They held up banners which said stop Hazara genocide and demanded security from the Taliban government.

The bomber struck an education center Friday packed with hundreds of students in a Shia neighbourhood, killing 19 people and wounding 27.

The morning explosion at the education centre took place in Kabul’s Dashti Barchi neighbourhood, an area populated mostly by ethnic Hazaras, who belong to Afghanistan’s minority Shia community. The Islamic State group has carried out repeated, horrific attacks on schools, hospitals and mosques in Dashti Barchi and other Shiite areas in recent years.

Source: acn.news , english.alaraby

