Discovery of a new protein in cancer metastasis

The team, based at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge, found that cancer cells 'exploit' the body's tissue repair process to spread cells around the body.

In this new study, Cambridge University scientists have not only discovered a new mechanism for metastasis, but have completely redefined its role.

By blocking the activity of NALCN in cells in mice with cancer triggers metastasis, the team found. NALCN is a protein involved in regulating both tissue repair and metastasis.

This suggests that metastasis is not an abnormal process limited to cancer as previously thought, but is a normal process used by healthy cells that has been hijacked by cancers to migrate to other parts of the body to generate metastases.

Source: university of Cambridge