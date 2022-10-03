Aljazeera: Does the end of Yemen’s ceasefire mean return to fighting?

SHAFAQNA-Aljazeera reported that Yemeni government and Houthis have failed to reach an agreement to extend a nationwide ceasefire, endangering the longest lull in fighting since the country’s bloody eight-year civil war began.

The truce was brokered by the United Nations in April and has been renewed twice.

The conflict began in 2014. However, the fighting has resulted in an impasse and has devastated the country, creating what the UN has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and killing 150,000 people.

Both sides blame each other for allowing the deal to expire.

The truce also called for the lifting of a Houthi blockade on Taiz, the country’s third largest city. But little progress has been made there, after talks aimed at reopening local roads stalled.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com