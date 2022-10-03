English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Qatar World Cup will be best in history?

Qatar World Cup will be best in history

SHAFAQNA-FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the Qatar World Cup will be the best in history, but are the early indicators backing his claim?

In the past decade, and ever since hosting rights for the world’s most prestigious sports event was awarded to Qatar, the Gulf state has gone above and beyond to promise the most spectacular tournament in history.

With the opportunity of being the first country in the region to ever host a World Cup, Qatar undoubtedly took on a major responsible. Hosting not only a successful tournament but “the best” of all time, means state-of-the-art stadiums, convenient transportation, a lasting legacy, and one entire month of mind-blowing entertainment for all visiting fans – and nothing less.

Source : dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

