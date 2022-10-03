English
International Shia News Agency

AA: Iran exchanging messages with US on nuclear deal

0
Iran exchanging messages with US

SHAFAQNA-Iran exchanging messages with the United States through the European Union and some regional countries to narrow the gaps in reaching a nuclear agreement.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a weekly news conference in Tehran that the exchange of messages was underway through EU coordinator Enrique Mora and foreign ministers of some regional countries, adding that Tehran “welcomes” any such efforts.

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal have been underway in the Austrian capital Vienna since April last year, marked by multiple interruptions.

 

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

USA’s officials: Iran nuclear talks at dead end

Related posts

Iran & Qatar FM’s discuss JCPOA

asadian

USA’s officials: Iran nuclear talks at dead end

asadian

Iran’s FM discusses Vienna talks with UN’s Secretary General

asadian

Iran and IAEA restart talks

asadian

Iran’s FM: USA sent message about JCPOA

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran ready for reaching a good agreement

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.