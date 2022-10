SHAFAQNA- Umrah visa has been extended to 3 Months for all pilgrims, according to The Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfig Al Rabeah.The minister said this in a statement when meeting with Uzbek ministers in Tashkent at the conclusion of a two-day official visit.

The Saudi Arabian minister discussed ways to improve cooperation between both countries in various fields and spoke of developing distinguished ties.

Source: Khaleej Times

