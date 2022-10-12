Bahrain: The present condition makes free & fair elections impossible

SHAFAQNA | by Leila Yazdani: Conditions in Bahrain at the present time make free and fair elections impossible. Bahrain is slated to hold parliamentary elections on November 12 amid the escalation of political repression, the absence of serious reforms, the criminalization of political dissent, and the ongoing detention of prisoners of conscience and political leaders.

Unless conditions improve quickly, the 2022 elections will again be a sham perpetrated by the Government of Bahrain on the Bahraini people and any facade of democracy in Bahrain will end.

General elections are scheduled to elect the 40 members of the Council of Representatives. The Bahraini House of Representatives consists of 40 deputies in lieu of 4 governorates: The Capital (10 MPs), Muharraq (8 MPs), Northern (12 MPs), and Southern (10 MPs).

Parliament has limited legislative powers

Bahrain is a constitutional monarchy in which the king acts as head of state and parliament enjoys limited legislative powers. Elections are held every four years to determine the 40-member Council of Representatives – the lower chamber of parliament. Forty members of the Shura Council, the other legislative body, are appointed by royal decree. The parliament’s powers are extremely limited, do not guarantee a peaceful transfer of power within a system of constitutional monarchy, and has largely acted as a rubber stamp for the policies of the ruling family.

6 Opposition groups announce boycotting elections

Bahrain’s six opposition groups have announced boycotting the parliamentary and municipal elections to be held on November 12.

The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Islamic Action Society, Al-Wafaa Islamic Party, February 14 Coalition, Bahrain Freedom Movement and Haq Movement for Liberty and Democracy issued a joint statement, describing the elections as “a sham process that lacks legitimacy and popular representation.”

Bahrain’s most prominent Shia Scholar has repudiated the country’s upcoming parliamentary polls, saying the ruling Al-Khalifah regime has shut the door on free elections and political reforms in the tiny Persian Gulf Arab kingdom while trying to enslave the nation.

In a statement released on September 14, Al-Wefaq described the boycott of November 12 polls as a national duty, emphasizing that the ruling Manama regime maintains absolute control over the electoral process and seeks to install a weak legislature, whose main task would be to burnish the image of the corrupt Al Khalifah dynasty and cover up its human rights abuses.

It added that the constitutional and political rift between the Bahraini regime and the nation is deepening day by day, the main reason for which, it said, is the lack of any social agreement between the two sides.

Rights group called on Bahrain to allow independent monitors to observe parliamentary elections

A Bahraini American rights group has called on Bahrain to release political prisoners and allow independent monitors to observe the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections in order to avoid a repeat of what it called a “sham” vote in 2018.

In a statement, Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) also urged Manama to remove restrictions on freedom of expression and refrain from imposing political conditions on who can run in the November elections.

Election results would be fully controlled by the ruling authority

In the aftermath of the 2011 events, the opposition groups including Al Wefaq, boycotted the elections to protest what they described as the voting districts favor the pro-regime population whereby the results would be “fully controlled by the ruling authority”.

On the cusp of the last elections, which were held on November 24, 2018, the international community, chiefly the Congress and the European Parliament, demanded that the standards of free and fair elections be met.

Nevertheless, the government held the elections without electoral observers, and many could not take part in the poll after enacting a motion banning members of banned political parties, felons, and convicts who later had received royal pardons to run in the parliamentary elections.

Hitherto what is expected that the upcoming elections will take place in the most restrictive environment in years, especially after the normalisation of relations with Israel.

Source: presstv, english.almanar, aljazeera, english.almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com