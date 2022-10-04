Samarra to hold Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- Tomorrow (Wednesday), millions of mourners will commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) in the holy city of Samarra.

This ceremony is held in the middle of the preparations that Astan Quds Askari has planned to serve the pilgrims.

Ali Hossein, the head of the processions department at the holy shrine of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) said in a press conference: “More than six hundred service and funeral processions from different provinces cooperate in providing services to the pilgrims who participate in the martyrdom anniversary ceremony.

Hossein also reminded that with the coordination of different departments of Astan Quds Askari, all the equipment has been provided to the service processions to serve the pilgrims during this ceremony.”

On the other hand, Mohand Makki, the head of the service department at Astan Quds Askari, said: “An integrated plan has been considered to welcome the pilgrims of this holy shrine.”

He added: “Astan Quds Askari has prepared places for pilgrims to rest at night and many volunteers serve pilgrims in different places.”

In his speech, Makki said that all coordinations have been done with the security forces to ensure the security of the roads leading to the Askari Quds, to facilitate the entry and exit of pilgrims and to provide pilgrims with additional resting places and sanitary facilities.”

In addition, Astan Quds Hussaini also announced sending a caravan to the city of Samarra to provide necessary services to the pilgrims attending the martyrdom anniversary ceremony of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S).

Amir Nasrallah, the head of the delegation of Astan Quds Hussaini, announced this news and said that equipment, including mobile toilets, along with vehicles to distribute drinking water and set up tents for pilgrims, have been sent to Samarra.

Source: Shafaqna Persian