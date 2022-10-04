UK: Muslims in Leicester celebrate birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA-Leicester’s Muslim community celebrated the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Sunday.

The procession started at the religious celebration started Leicester Islamic Centre on Sutherland Street in Highfields at 1pm and ended at the Central Mosque on Conduit Street – where the assembly sat down to have a meal. According to Councillor Mustafa Malik of the Spinney Hills ward, there were between eight to ten thousand people in attendance.

The annual procession has taken place in the city for the past 30 years, but Cllr Mustafa said that this is the biggest turn out that he has seen so far – especially after the pandemic. He said: “The most important person in my life, and in the Muslim faith is the Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).”

“To be able to gather together to celebrate his birthday and to spread his message of peace makes me really happy, and to have that many people coming out to celebrate is tremendous.”

Source : IQNA

