Iraq: Measures to ensure security of Samarra pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Minister of Interior Othman Al-Ghanimi ordered measures to be taken to ensure the security and safety of pilgrims visiting Samarra.

He visited Samarra, a city in Saladin Governorate, 125 kilometers north of Baghdad, ahead of the martyrdom anniversary, which falls on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by a senior delegation of military and security officials, Mawazin News website reported.

The interior ministry said that al-Ghanimi also visited a base of Samarra police forces and learned about the preparations to implement special security plans for the occasion.

Source : IQNA

