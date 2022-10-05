Arab parliament calls for full UN membership of Palestine

SHAFAQNA-The Arab Parliament expressed its “full support” for Palestine’s right to a full membership at the United Nations.

The calls for Palestine to obtain a full membership were echoed during the meeting by the Palestine Committee of the Arab Parliament, which focuses on all issues related to the illegally occupied country.

The committee also called for Palestine’s right to join international organisations in order to strengthen its “legal and international status” while “embodying the independence of its sovereignty over its occupied land”.

According to Qatar’s News Agency (QNA), the bloc renewed its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state in line with resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com