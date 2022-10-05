Photos: Riyadh International Book Fair

SHAFAQNA- An international book fair with the participation of 1200 publishers from 32 countries kicks off in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia.

This international book fair began on September 29 (Thursday) and will continue until October 8.

It is noteworthy that Tunisia is the guest of honor at this international book fair.

In this international book fair, 71 seminars, 22 workshops, 7 poetry nights, 6 theaters, 9 concerts, and 55 programs for children are being held.



Besides holding this international book fair, Saudi Arabia is also the host of publishers conference in which a group of publishing industry experts including domestic, Arab and foreign publishers attend.