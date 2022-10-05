Afghanistan: Girls call for reopening of schools in Ghor

SHAFAQNA-Female students in Ghor province called on Taliban to reopen schools for girls. These students said that by closing the schools, the illiteracy level will increase in the country.

“When we learn, it means our society will progress and when we are banned from schools it means society is doomed to failure.” Said Raziya, an eleventh grade student.

Some of teachers and clerics said that education is obligatory for men and women.

It has been more than one year since schools for female students above grade six have been closed, and there is still no sign of the reopening of the schools.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com