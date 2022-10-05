English
International Shia News Agency

Predicting the risk of death from cardiovascular disease

0
cardiovascular disease

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A simple eye test can predict the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases, researchers from St. George’s University of London have stated in their new research.

The test combines artificial intelligence (AI) with scans of the retina, a membrane at the back of the eyes that contains light sensitive cells. The technique could lead to a screening program, allowing doctors to prescribe drugs and lifestyle changes decades before heart disease symptoms emerge.

Researchers developed an algorithm called QUARTZ, based on retinal images from tens of thousands of adults between 40 and 69 years-old.

Source: studyfinds

Related posts

Walnuts Reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases

asadian

Discovery of a new protein in cancer metastasis

asadian

Bacteria linked to worsening lung disease

asadian

Discovering new phases of water

asadian

Cooperation between China and the UAE to explore the moon

asadian

NASA space tech that help women

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.