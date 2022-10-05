Predicting the risk of death from cardiovascular disease

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A simple eye test can predict the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases, researchers from St. George’s University of London have stated in their new research.

The test combines artificial intelligence (AI) with scans of the retina, a membrane at the back of the eyes that contains light sensitive cells. The technique could lead to a screening program, allowing doctors to prescribe drugs and lifestyle changes decades before heart disease symptoms emerge.

Researchers developed an algorithm called QUARTZ, based on retinal images from tens of thousands of adults between 40 and 69 years-old.

Source: studyfinds