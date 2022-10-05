English
International Shia News Agency

Walnuts Reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases

0
Walnuts

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A new study by researchers at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health found that regular consumption of walnuts is linked to better cardiovascular and overall health later in life.

The researchers examined data from approximately 3,000 young adults, ages 18 to 30, who participated in the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study.

The average intake of walnuts during the study was about 3/4 ounces per day, and intake of other nuts among the walnut consumers and the other nut consumers was about 1 1/2 ounces per day.

The results confirm that walnuts may be an easy and accessible food choice for young and middle-aged adults working towards a heart-healthy diet.

Source: ustoday

