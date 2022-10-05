World Cup 2022: Museum of Islamic Art reopens in Qatar

SHAFAQNA-The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) reopened on Thursday ahead of World Cup 2022.

The newly restored museum has 18 galleries that have been modernised and showcase Islamic art, history, and culture in a welcoming, cutting-edge environment that offers visitors a thorough trail.

The museum displays art and artefacts from 14 centuries of Islam from all over the world.

“It is with immense pride that we reintroduce the Museum of Islamic Art, inviting the community to discover the reimagined museum, and newcomers, including the many visitors who are coming to attend the FIFA World Cup, to experience it for the first time,” said Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani.

“The 2008 opening of the Museum of Islamic Art was a transformational moment for Qatar, marking the nation’s emergence as a new global cultural destination and paving the way for establishing other major museums and cultural institutions in the region,” she continued.

Source : dohanews

www.shafaqna.com