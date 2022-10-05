PA presidency: Islamic & Christian holy sites are a red line

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian Authority (PA) presidency stressed that the Islamic and Christian holy sites are a red line, and we will not allow any harm to come to them at all.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for the PA presidency, said in a statement: “The occupation army and its extremist settlers are waging a daily full-scale war on Palestinian cities, villages and refugee camps.”

Abu Rudeineh warned of the danger of Jewish extremists’ calls for a large-scale storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its desecration.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com