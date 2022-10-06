English
A virus that triggers type 1 diabetes

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Enterovirus infection appears to be strongly linked to both type 1 diabetes, new research suggests.

The research encompassed data from 60 controlled observational studies, covering around 12,000 subjects. In general, those with type 1 diabetes were eight times more likely to have traces of an enterovirus infection.

More specifically, looking at studies with data on new-onset diabetes patients, the research found that within the first month of diagnosis patients were 16 times more likely to present evidence of enterovirus infection. The association was even stronger in those with either a genetic predisposition to type 1 diabetes or a relative with the disease.

Sourc:newatlas

www.shafaqna.com

