Discovery of 44 gold coins from Byzantine period in Golan

SHAFAQNA- Officials at the Israel Antiquities Authority announced that 44 gold coins related to the Byzantine Empire (the Eastern Roman Empire) were discovered in the city of Banias located in Golan Heights in Syria.

Officials at the Israel Antiquities Authority announced that the gold coins were discovered during excavation operations of this organization in the city of Banias with the financial support of Israel Electric Corporation.

These coins belong to the sixth century AD that some of them were minted by Emperor Phocas and some others were minted by Emperor Heraclius who governed in years 610-641.

These gold coins weighed 170 grams which were discovered in one of the stone tombs.

Byzantine Empire referred to as other names like the Eastern Roman Empire and Byzantium. Constantinople (today it is called Istanbul) was capital of the Roman Empire. The Eastern Roman Empire survived in the fifth century after the fall of the Western Roman Empire and ruled nearly 1000 years that was finally overthrown by the Ottoman Empire in 1453 AD.