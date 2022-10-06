Bad dreams in middle age and risk of alzheimer

SHAFAQNA FUTUR- New research conducted at the University of Birmingham has shown that healthy people who experience bad dreams in middle age are at greater risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

For the study, the research team recruited two groups of people consist of a middle-aged group of 605 men and women ages 35–64 and an older group of 2,269 people over the age of 65 years.

All participants completed cognitive tests and questionnaires about the quality of their sleep and distressing dreams.

The researchers found people between the ages of 35 and 64 who experienced distressing dreams were four times more likely to experience cognitive decline.

In the older group, bad dreams were linked to an increased risk of dementia.

The team also found that men are more at risk, with older men who experience weekly distressing dreams being five times more likely to develop dementia.

Source : medicalnewstoday