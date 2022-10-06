English
International Shia News Agency

UNDP report paints grim picture of Afghanistan’s economy

0
UNDP report

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Development Program released a new report on Afghanistan’s economic situation, saying that the already-declining licit Afghan economy lost nearly US$5 billion after August 2021.

The report is titled “One Year in Review: Afghanistan Since August 2021”.

Talking to a UN Press Conference, Kanni Wignaraja, the Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, said that even before the “Taliban”, Afghanistan had a small economy of $20 billion.

“What was already a very small economy. If you think about pre-Taliban, it still was a $20 billion economy but then in a year though, lost about $5 billion,” she said.

Source : tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

UNAMA: Further poverty for Afghanistan if Taliban do not respond to the needs of all elements of society

Related posts

Afghanistan: Girls call for reopening of schools in Ghor

asadian

Hashtag “StopHazaraGenocide” tweeted over a million times

asadian

UN: Number of martyrs of terrorist attack on Hazara Shia school in west Kabul is increasing

asadian

Canada: Protest held in response to Friday’s suicide bombing in Afghanistan

asadian

Afghanistan: Women chant ‘stop Hazara genocide’

asadian

Afghanistan: Women hold demonstration in wake of school bombing

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.