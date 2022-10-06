UNDP report paints grim picture of Afghanistan’s economy

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Development Program released a new report on Afghanistan’s economic situation, saying that the already-declining licit Afghan economy lost nearly US$5 billion after August 2021.

The report is titled “One Year in Review: Afghanistan Since August 2021”.

Talking to a UN Press Conference, Kanni Wignaraja, the Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, said that even before the “Taliban”, Afghanistan had a small economy of $20 billion.

“What was already a very small economy. If you think about pre-Taliban, it still was a $20 billion economy but then in a year though, lost about $5 billion,” she said.

