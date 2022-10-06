Amnesty: India police flogging Muslims ‘serious rights violation’

SHAFAQNA-Human rights group Amnesty International described the flogging of Muslim men by police in the western Indian state of Gujarat as “serious human rights violation” and “utter disrespect towards rule of law”.

A video of the incident that took place on Tuesday in Udhela village of Gujarat’s Kheda district went viral on social media. It showed several Muslim men tied to a pole and beaten with a stick by policemen in civilian clothing, as a crowd that included women and children cheered.

The men, accused by the police of throwing stones at a Hindu religious event, were told to apologise to the crowd after the flogging and then bundled into a police van.

Source : aljazeera

